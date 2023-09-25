Goodtime I ferry malfunction strands 200 passengers on Lake Erie

Stranded: The Goodtime I ferry boat, carrying 200 passengers, was stranded for several hours on the choppy waters of Lake Erie. (U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes )

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — Approximately 200 passengers aboard a ferry on Lake Erie were stranded for several hours when the tour boat malfunctioned on Saturday, authorities said.

The Goodtime I, based in Sandusky, Ohio, was stalled between Kelleys Island and Marblehead, WTVG reported.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, an engine problem caused the vessel to lose propulsion near Kelley’s Island, WKYC-TV reported. The water was choppy on Lake Erie at the time of the incident, according to WTOL-TV.

The Coast Guard made contact with the ferry at about 4:53 p.m. EDT requesting help, according to the television station. It took about an hour for the Coast Guard to reach the ferry.

#Breaking Coast Guard small boats from Station Marblehead are responding to a report of a passenger vessel that lost propulsion near Kelleys Island. No injuries are reported at this time and the cause of the malfunction is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/dHDCWnLiBB — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) September 23, 2023

Coast Guard officials said the boat was towed back to the Jackson Street Pier in Sandusky at about 8:43 p.m. EDT on Saturday, according to WTVG.

Officials said there were no serious injuries and the vessel did not take on any water as a result of being stranded, the television station reported.

The Coast Guard said some passengers had been drinking and experienced some sea sickness due to the lake’s choppy waters, according to WTOL.

An investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Coast Guard’s Marine Safety unit, which is based in Toledo, the television station reported.