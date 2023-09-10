‘Good Morning America’ anchor Robin Roberts marries longtime partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts: Robin Roberts, left, and Amber Laign finally tied the knot after an 18-year relationship. (Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

“Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts and longtime partner Amber Laign have tied the knot.

Roberts, 62, and Laign, 48, a massage therapist, confirmed their wedding via the Instagram account they run for their dog, a Tibetan Spaniel Papillion mix named Lil Man Lukas, People reported.

“My mommies are MARRIED!!!!” the post read, with the dog sporting a bowtie. “Married? …… yes …. married!!!”

Roberts had hinted at the wedding in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sept. 1.

“T-Minus 1 week till the big day,” she tweeted.

T-Minus 1 week till the big day…of course I still find time to say #RabbitRabbit 😉 Blessings to all this month & always.🙏🏾❤️ — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) September 1, 2023

On Thursday, the town clerk’s office in Farmington, Connecticut, issued a marriage license for Roberts and Laign, CT Insider reported.

The paperwork was filled out and the marriage license issued, allowing the couple to legally tie the knot on Friday, according to the news outlet.

The couple first met in 2005 when friends set them up on a blind date, People reported. They kept their romance private until 2013, when Roberts came out publicly in a Facebook post.

Roberts and Laign have weathered several challenges through the years. Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 before going into remission, People reported. Five years later she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood and bone marrow disease, according to the magazine.

Roberts required a bone marrow transplant to survive.

In December 2021, Roberts helped care for Laign when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, People reported.

“It has not always been a bed of roses,” Roberts said, according to E! Online. “There have been some thorns.”

“We’ve really early on learned how to become a partnership and work together and truly, truly trust one another,” Laign previously told “Good Morning America.” “And to have someone by your side like that is a gift.”

