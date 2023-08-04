Gilgo Beach murders: Another victim identified

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Police in Suffolk County New York have identified another victim in the Gilgo Beach murders investigation.

The Associated Press reported that skeletal remains found in 1996 spread along the Long Island coastline have been connected to the Gilgo Beach murders.

No charges have been filed in this case, yet.

Rex Heuermann was arrested in the deaths of three women whose remains were found near a coastal parkway near Gilgo Beach. He is suspected of killing a fourth woman and police continued the investigation into the deaths of six others whose remains were found in the same area.

