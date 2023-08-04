Gilgo Beach murders: Another victim identified

BREAKING NEWS Breaking News (Cox Media Group National Content Desk/Cox Media Group National Content Desk)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Police in Suffolk County New York have identified another victim in the Gilgo Beach murders investigation.

>> Read more trending news

The Associated Press reported that skeletal remains found in 1996 spread along the Long Island coastline have been connected to the Gilgo Beach murders.

No charges have been filed in this case, yet.

Rex Heuermann was arrested in the deaths of three women whose remains were found near a coastal parkway near Gilgo Beach. He is suspected of killing a fourth woman and police continued the investigation into the deaths of six others whose remains were found in the same area.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!