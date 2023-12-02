German shepherd puppies left abandoned outside of grocery store

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HAYWARD, Calif. — Multiple puppies were found abandoned outside a grocery store in Hayward. California, police say.

Hayward Police Department said that officers were called after-hours to a grocery store after a manager found a box with four German shepherd puppies that had been abandoned.

The officers decided to not bring the puppies to a shelter because of the cold weather conditions, KRON reported.

Of course, our officers couldn’t just drop them at the after-hours shelter in the cold weather conditions (it was 39 degrees!). The Officers, Dispatchers, and Jailers all chipped in and helped with bathing, feeding, and yes... cuddling, the little cuties. The PD team reluctantly allowed Animal Services to take custody of the puppies to provide them with additional necessary care a short time later,” the police department said.

The puppies were eventually taken by Animal Services to its shelter, KRON reported.

As of Thursday evening, some of the four puppies have found new homes, police said. More information can be found on Hayward Animal Service’s website.

