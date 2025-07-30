Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon cited for reckless driving

The former WWE chairman was cited for reckless driving last week after a collision in Connecticut.

WESTPORT, Conn. — Vince McMahon, the former CEO of WWE, is accused of causing a crash on a Connecticut highway that damaged his Bentley and wrecked two other vehicles, authorities said.

McMahon, 79, was involved in a crash on the Merritt Parkway in Westport at 9:22 a.m. ET on July 24, according to a report filed by the Connecticut State Police.

The crash happened just south of Exit 41 of the highway.

According to the police report, a 2024 Bentley Continental GT with McMahon driving collided with the rear of a 2023 BMW 430. McMahon’s car then reportedly struck approximately 30 feet of a guardrail, with debris striking another vehicle.

There were no injuries. McMahon was released after posting $500 bond.

Representatives for McMahon did not immediately return email messages on Wednesday.

Barbara Doran, 72, founder and CEO of BD8 Capital Partners, gave her account of the incident in a public post on Facebook.

She claimed that McMahon had struck her at around 80-90 mph.

McMahon left WWE as chairman in July 2022 following disclosures by The Wall Street Journal of multiple payouts to women who alleged sexual misconduct. The incidents prompted the company to launch a special committee of its Board of Directors to investigate the incidents. The probe wrapped up during the final quarter of 2022, although government-led investigations are ongoing, according to WWE.

McMahon resigned as executive chairman of TKO, which is the parent company of WWE, in January 2024.

McMahon built WWE into a worldwide organization, shattering the former concept of “territories” that were part of a “gentlemen’s agreement” between promoters, including the World Wide Wrestling Federation (now WWE), which was founded and run by McMahon’s father, Vince McMahon Sr. Promotions such as the National Wrestling Alliance, American Wrestling Alliance and WWWF maintained territorial borders and did not infringe on other promotions.

Vince McMahon Jr. changed that during the 1980s, offering professional wrestling matches on national television and hosting major events such as WrestleMania. Stars from the WWE stable have included Hulk Hogan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Steve Austin.

He will appear in Stamford Superior Court on Aug. 26.

