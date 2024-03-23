Former Walmart employee accused of shooting customer in Tennessee

One person was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon at a Walmart in Cordova, Tennessee.

One person was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon at a Walmart in Cordova, Tennessee. (Wolterk/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon at a Walmart in Cordova, Tennessee.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., according to WMC-TV. Memphis Police Department said that the shooting was a “targeted incident.”

Preliminary information indicated that Tamarris Hopkins, 23, allegedly had fired multiple shots, according to the news outlet. It was also learned that Hopkins was a former employee of Walmart.

One person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. According to WREG, the victim was only identified as a man and a customer at the store.

Police said the shooting took place inside and outside the store but according to the news station, it was not an active shooting.

Before the shooting occurred, police said that the suspect had gotten into an argument with a woman, WREG reported. He then got into an argument with the victim, WHBQ reported.

Hopkins was arrested and charged with criminal attempt second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

