Former Olympic skater killed in car crash; infant son injured

Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul was killed and her infant son was injured in a car accident last week. She was 31.

According to The Associated Press, Paul and her infant son were among the victims when a transport truck slammed into six stopped vehicles in a construction zone on County Road 124 in the Township of Melancthon in Ontario, Canada.

Paul’s 10-month-old son, who had been placed in the back seat, survived the crash and was transported to a nearby children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paul was pronounced dead at the scene, Canadian Press 24 reported.

Paul won a silver medal at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in 2010. She represented Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. She and her partner Mitchell Islam placed 18th in the mixed ice dance event. She retired from competitive skating in 2016.

She married Islam in 2021, and the couple became parents last year.

Skate Canada confirmed Paul’s death in a statement on Friday: “It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul. A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating.”

“During her illustrious career, Alexandra and partner Mitchell Islam won multiple international medals, claimed three Canadian Championship medals and competed at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games,” the statement read. “Her commitment to excellence was matched only by her warmth and kindness, which endeared her to fellow athletes, coaches, and fans alike.”



