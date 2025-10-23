Foo Fighters announce stadium tour, release new song

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival - Day 2 at Veterans Park on July 15, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson)

Foo Fighters are getting ready to embark on a stadium tour that will hit a handful of sites in the U.S. and Canada next summer.

This will be the first tour for the group since 2024 and will feature bands such as Queens of the Stone Age, Pitchfork reported.

They kick off the Take Cover tour in August with a concert in Toronto, Ontario, on Aug. 4. Foo Fighters’ first U.S. stop will be in Detroit on Aug. 6.

The complete city list:

Aug. 4: Toronto, Rogers Stadium

Aug. 6; Detroit, Ford Field

Aug. 8: Chicago, Soldier Field

Aug. 10: Cleveland, Huntington Bank Field

Aug. 13: Philadelphia, Lincoln Field

Aug. 15: Nashville, Nissan Stadium

Aug. 17: Washington, D.C., Nationals Park

Sept. 12: Fargo, Fargodome

Sept. 15: Regina: Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

Sept. 17: Edmonton, Commonwealth Stadium

Sept. 20: Vancouver, BC Place

Sept. 26: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

Presale signups are open until Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Presales start on Oct. 29.

The “Learning to Fly” band has been playing some surprise shows in clubs and used them to produce its new album, “Are Playing Where??? Vol. I,” according to Pitchfork.

Foo Fighters also dropped their new single “Asking For A Friend” on social media on Thursday.

It came after “Today’s Song,” which was released in July.

“Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing,” Foo frontman Dave Grohl said in a statement, according to Louder.

“From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon," he said.

Rubin is behind the drums after the death of the band’s original drummer, Taylor Hawkins, in 2022. Josh Freese filled the seat from 2023 until this past May, Louder said.

