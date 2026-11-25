A 38-inch alligator was found in a West Virginia creek last weekend while a man and his grandson were fishing in a creek.

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — The temperature in West Virginia has dropped into the 40s this week -- certainly not ideal weather for an alligator. And yet, a 38-inch reptile was discovered in a Fayette County creek on Nov. 21.

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The juvenile alligator was discovered by two fishermen -- a man and his grandson -- in Mill Creek, a tributary of the New River, WTRF reported.

Tim White, with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources confirmed that an American Alligator was swimming in the water, according to WVNS.

“We received a tip about a week prior to the call on Saturday that somebody had turned (an alligator) loose in a pond in that area,” White told the television station. “It just never was located until the grandfather and grandson who were fishing on Saturday discovered it in Mill Creek there in Fayette County.”

Alligators are not native to West Virginia, WTRF reported. It is likely that the juvenile gator was a pet that either escaped or was released into the wild. Its origin has not been confirmed, according to the television station.

“They’re a non-native species. They should not be in this state,” White told WVNS. “They don’t make good pets. You know, they stay small and cuddly for just a short time, but they quickly become of a size to where they can cause damage and injury to people.

“And then when you release them into the wild, they become a threat to the native species of plants and animals. And then, of course, obviously, if they were big enough, they would pose a danger to the public at large. But, these things, they should never be brought here as a pet. They just do not make good pets.”

On Monday, Zachary Loughman of West Liberty University met with WVDNR officials and took custody of the alligator, WTRF reported.

“The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources approached us for help finding a home for the alligator they obtained in Fayette County,” Loughman told the television station. “We agreed to temporarily house the alligator while working to find a permanent location for it. The alligator also represents a learning opportunity for our Zoo Science and Applied Conservation students.”

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