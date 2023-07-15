Fire at chemical plant leads to explosions in Louisiana Explosions were triggered Friday night after a fire at Dow Chemical’s plant near Plaquemine, Louisiana. (Jonathan Weiss/JetCity Image/Getty Images)

PLAQUEMINE, La. — Explosions were triggered Friday night after a fire at Dow Chemical’s plant near Plaquemine, Louisiana.

Iberville Parish officials told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that the fire started in the plant where ethylene oxide, a flammable and highly carcinogenic chemical, is handled.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Bret Stassi told WBRZ that there were six explosions were found at the facility around 9:30 p.m. Shockwaves were felt miles away. The flames were reportedly under control by 11 p.m.

Stassi said no one was injured and Dow Chemical accounted for all of their employees, according to The Associated Press.

Residents within about a half mile were told to shelter inside for multiple hours overnight, the AP. Emergency officials urged residents to turn off their air conditioners and fans. Dow Chemical and other environmental officials worked to monitor the air for hazardous materials.

“Dow’s Emergency Operations Center is working closely with local and state agencies to respond to the incident on our Louisiana Operations site. All personnel are safe and accounted for. Air monitoring has not detected hazardous materials in the air,” Dow Chemical said in a statement obtained by WBRZ.

The Iberville Parish Council has since lifted the shelter-in-place, the news outlet reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.