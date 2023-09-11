FDA approves new COVID-19 booster shots

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a new round of COVID-19 booster shots aimed at better targeting variants that are circulating around the U.S.

>> Read more trending news

Today, we took action approving & authorizing for emergency use updated COVID-19 vaccines formulated to more closely target currently circulating variants & to provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID. Here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/A7JIDLBZNG pic.twitter.com/q1M0NerFUS — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) September 11, 2023

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group