Father, teen son drown in Virginia lake, authorities say

A man and his 14-year-old son drowned on Saturday at Lake Anna in Virginia.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A man and his 14-year-old son died on Saturday after drowning in a Virginia lake on Saturday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the two victims were out-of-state visitors. Deputies received a call at about 1:10 p.m. EDT regarding a child drowning.

“While en route deputies were advised that the father of the child had attempted to locate/rescue his son,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “It was reported that witnesses observed the father struggling, just before losing sight of him as well. Several people went into the water in an attempt to locate them but were unsuccessful.”

Divers with the sheriff’s office, Mineral Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Anna Rescue squad, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Spotsylvania County Fire & Rescue helped locate and recover both bodies, The Daily Progress reported.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond, according to the newspaper.

The two victims’ identities have not been released pending notification of next-of-kin, according to WTTG-TV.

Authorities do not believe that there was any foul play, WRIC-TV reported.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lake Anna is about 66 miles northwest of Richmond.

