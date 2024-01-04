Father, son arrested in deaths of missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend

Two arrested in deaths of pregnant teen and boyfriend A father and son in Texas have been arrested and charged in the killings of a pregnant 18-year-old pregnant woman and her boyfriend who disappeared before Christmas and whose bodies were found in an apartment building parking lot. (Photo by Blake David Taylor via Getty Images/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A father and son in Texas have been arrested and charged in the killings of a pregnant 18-year-old woman and her boyfriend who disappeared before Christmas and whose bodies were found in an apartment building parking lot.

Christopher Preciado, 19, is charged with capital murder and his father, Ramon Preciado, 53, was charged with abuse of a corpse. According to San Antonio police, the couple was shot before their bodies were moved to a car and left in a parking lot.

Ramon Preciado was charged for allegedly helping his son move the couple’s bodies, The San Antonio Express-Press reported.

The bodies of Savanah Nicole Soto, 18 and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22, were discovered on Dec. 26. Soto was nine months pregnant and a week past her due date.

Family members said they last talked with Soto on Dec. 21, the day before she was to go to the hospital to induce labor.

She did not show up for the appointment on the 23rd and was reported missing on Christmas Day.

Investigators say they believe the couple died on Dec. 21, according to The Associated Press.

San Antonio police Sgt. Washington Moscoso said prosecutors may pursue more charges against the men.

According to the AP, Moscoso said information on Soto’s cellphone that was found in the car led them to another vehicle that was seen on surveillance footage. That vehicle led police to a house where they found the father and son.

He said Ramon Preciado answered the door and cooperated with the investigation.

“He knew why the police were there,” Moscoso said.

