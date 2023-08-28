Elton John takes fall in Nice villa; taken to the hospital

Elton John falls at villa in Nice FILE PHOTO: GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: The crowd watch Sir Elton John perform on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images /Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Singer Elton John spent the night in a Monaco hospital after he fell at his villa in Nice Sunday.

John, 76, was taken to the orthopedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital Center in Monaco where he was treated for minor injuries.

A spokesman confirmed to the BBC that John was admitted “following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France”.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” his spokesman said.

The “I’m Still Standing” singer was discharged “following check-ups,” according to the spokesman and is “now at home and in good health.”

John recently completed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July.

According to TMZ, John had been vacationing in Nice with his husband and their two children.