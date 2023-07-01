Elon Musk says Twitter will limit number of posts users can view per day temporarily

Twitter limits: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that Twitter will start limiting the amount of posts a user can see per day on a temporary basis. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced Saturday that Twitter will start limiting the amount of posts a user can see per day on a temporary basis.

Musk said on Twitter that the change is “to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.”

Musk also broke down the limitations. If you have a verified account, you can read up to 6,000 posts per day. Unverified accounts can view up to 600 posts a day. New unverified accounts can view 300 a day.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:



- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

- New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

A short time after, Musk tweeted that the rate limits would increase to 8,000 tweets for verified users, 800 for unverified, and 400 for new unverified accounts but it was not clear when that would be, the Verge reported.

Some users tried to access or post content on Twitter Saturday either through the app or the website and got a “rate limit exceeded” or “cannot retrieve tweets” error message, according to CNBC. This was due to the new limits that Musk set, the Verge reported.

Around 11 a.m. EDT, over 7,000 users had reported the issue to Downdetector, CNBC reported. It was some kind of Twitter malfunction, according to The Washington Post.

It is not clear when how long these new restrictions are expected to be in place, according to the Post.