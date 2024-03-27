Easter 2024 quotes: Inspiring sayings of hope and renewal

Christians celebrate the risen Christ on Easter Easter will see Christians around the world celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As the holiest day in the Christian calendar nears, here are some quotes about the death of Jesus Christ, the Resurrection and the glory of Easter.

>> Read more trending news

  • “The great gift of Easter is hope — Christian hope which makes us have that confidence in God, in his ultimate triumph, and in his goodness and love, which nothing can shake.” – Basil Hume
  • “Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
  • “A man who was completely innocent offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act.” – Mahatma Gandhi
  • “Christ the Lord is risen today, sons of men and angels say. Raise your joys and triumphs high; sing, ye heavens and earth reply.” – Charles Wesley
  • “Here is the amazing thing about Easter; the Resurrection Sunday for Christians is this, that Christ in the dying moments on the cross gives us the greatest illustration of forgiveness possible.” – T. D. Jakes
  • “If Easter says anything to us today, it says this: You can put truth in a grave but it won’t stay there.” – Clarence W. Hall
  • “The symbolic language of the crucifixion is the death of the old paradigm; resurrection is a leap into a whole new way of thinking.” – Deepak Chopra
  • “There would be no Christmas if there was no Easter.” – Gordon B. Hinckley
  • “The very first Easter taught us this: that life never ends and love never dies.” – Kate McGahan
  • “Easter may seem boring to children, and it is blessedly unencumbered by the silly fun that plagues Christmas. Yet it contains the one thing needful for every human life: the good news of Resurrection.” – Frederica Mathewes-Green
Latest trending news:
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!