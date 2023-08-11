Dunkin’ new hard coffee, tea causing buzz

Dunkin' Spiked FILE PHOTO: Dunkin' is introducing a line of spiked coffee and iced tea. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

If old-fashioned Irish Coffee or Long Island Iced Tea aren’t hard enough for you, Dunkin’ is introducing its own spiked drinks.

The coffee and doughnut shop is launching a new line of drinks that have alcohol.

VinePair was the first to report the new line of beverages with the federal government approving the label in May, USA Today reported.

Our sister station WFXT reported that Dunkin’ Spiked Ice Coffees will come in variety packs with four flavors: Original Iced Coffee, Caramel Iced Coffee, Mocha Iced Coffee and Vanilla Iced Coffee. The spiked coffee will have 6% alcohol by volume.

There will be also a variety of spiked teas: Dunkin’s Slightly Sweet Iced Tea, Half & Half Iced Tea, Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher and Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher. The spiked teas will be slightly lower than the coffee with a 5% alcohol by volume.

Dunkin has partnered with Harpoon Brewery to create the drinks, but this isn’t the first time they’ve combined forces.

They have created doughnut and coffee-inspired beers based on Dunkin’ Pumpkin, Male Creme Blonde Ale, Midnight American Porter and Blueberry Matcha IPA, USA Today reported.

No date for when you’ll be able to buy the Dunkin’ Spiked drinks has been released.