Dream job alert: Wendy’s hiring Chief Tasting Officer “Basically, you’ll get paid to eat Wendy’s, be chill, maybe make some content and maybe even star in ads.”

Wendy’s is hiring a Chief Tasting Officer, which could earn you a $100,000 salary.

The fast-food chain is seeking a candidate to “bring the vibes” to the company’s marketing efforts.

Along with the $100,000 salary, the benefits include:

“Get paid to eat because it’s not like your parents know what you do anyway”

“A job AI can’t steal because… no mouth duh"

“A Wendy’s‑approved amount of chaos (controlled, but still chaos)"

“Career advancement in bite leadership and sauce alignment”

The prospective Chief Tasting Officer should have “a functioning palate and the courage to use it,” the “ability to describe flavor beyond ‘it’s fire’ but can still say ‘it’s fire” and be comfortable in front of a camera, the company said.

To apply for the position, candidates must upload a video explaining why they are a fit for the role. Wendy’s noted that bonus points will be awarded to applicants who feature company branding, products or restaurant locations in their videos. The company is specifically looking for individuals to demonstrate their tasting skills and creativity during the submission.

The Chief Tasting Officer will be responsible for “making a specified number of videos/posts and other deliverables as set forth in a contract,” the rules state.

The contest ends on March 30. No purchase is necessary.

You can enter on the Chief Tasting Officer website, on Instagram or TikTok.

For complete rules, click here.

