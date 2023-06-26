Double dip: Ed Sheeran opens his own concert after Khalid involved in car accident

Ed Sheeran: The singer wore a white T-shirt and stepped in for Khalid to play both ends of his concert date in Landover, Maryland, on Saturday. (Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

LANDOVER, Md. — Singer Ed Sheeran did double duty during his concert stop in Maryland on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old performer, noted for making unexpected appearances while touring, was the headline act in Landover for his Mathematics tour. He also stepped in unexpectedly to play the opening slot when Khalid was involved in a car accident, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“He’s recovering, and we wish him the best,” Sheeran said at FedEx Field, according to Billboard. “And I’m going to say this after every song because if people don’t know who was going to be the opening act today, people are going to be walking in being like, ‘This show isn’t what I thought it was.’

“‘I thought there would be more fireworks.’”

The four-time Grammy winner saved the fireworks for the main event, wearing a white T-shirt while he stood in for the “Location” singer, People reported. He returned for his main set wearing a black T-shirt.

Sheeran played a stripped-down, 30-minute set for the opening act, which included songs from his latest album, “Subtract,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

The singer joked about performing in the daytime.

Ed Sheeran opening for Ed Sheeran is the most iconic thing to happen so far at a concert #edsheeran pic.twitter.com/TWNY5dJbN5 — Holly - The Anti-Hero (@Hollyyy_b67) June 24, 2023

“Usually when I start playing, it’s like pitch-black and now I get to see everyone. It’s awesome,” Sheeran told the crowd. “This is pretty fun.”

“Ed Sheeran opening for Ed Sheeran is the most iconic thing to happen so far at a concert,” one fan tweeted.

Sheeran’s next tour stop is July 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

