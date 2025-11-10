Cynthia Erivo’s misplaced hat returned by ‘Wicked’ fan

FILE PHOTO: Cynthia Erivo attends the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024, in London, England. She apparently lost the hat she wore to the premier and a fan found it. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

After being apart for nearly a year, Cynthia Erivo will have her unique hat back thanks to a fan of “Wicked.”

Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the musical film, wore the hat during the “Wicked” London premiere on Nov. 18, 2024, People magazine reported. She left the screening without the hat.

But a fan named Clara met Erivo on the street and told the star that she had found the hat months ago.

Erivo responded, “For real? You have the hat? Oh, my God!”

To prove the point she had a photo of the hat sitting on her table, and another of her wearing it, telling Erivo, " I have it in my house! I don’t have it on me."

Erivo asked, “May I have it back, please?” before she said, “I thought I had lost it forever,” and the actress’s team asked Clara for her contact information. Erivo called her “a life safer.”

Clara said she would be returning it to the Grammy-winning actress, the “Today” show reported.

So how did the fan get the hat in the first place?

She said that she and a friend were at the event and had gone back into the theater after it was over to look for a friend, and noticed that the hat was left behind. She didn’t realize it was Erivo’s, but still took it home, so it wasn’t thrown away. Clara sent another friend a photo, and that friend told her whose hat she rescued.

“I kept the hat for a year and I just wanted to tell her myself and I didn’t know how to get a hold of her. She’s getting the hat back today. I put it in this lovely bag and I’m giving it back,” Clara explained in a TikTok video. The bag was, of course, “Wicked” themed.

The second half of the “Wicked” film, “Wicked For Good,” comes out on Nov. 21.

