Cyndi Lauper to hit Vegas for first Sin City residency

FILE PHOTO: Cyndi Lauper performs at Bridgestone Arena on November 01, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — It’s not unusual for entertainers to do a stint in Las Vegas and now Cyndi Lauper is adding her name to the list of performers who will be holding residency in Sin City.

The “True Colors” singer announced her first residency in “Cyn City” next spring.

She will do a series of concerts at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from April 24 to May 2.

Ticket presale starts Oct. 8 with general sale starting Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

The five concerts come after she wrapped her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour,” Consequence said.

That tour had 68 shows around the world and finished on Labor Day weekend, KLAS reported.

Months before her residency, Lauper will be honored with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next month.

0 of 44 Cyndi Lauper through the years 1980: American New Wave singer Cyndi Lauper, of group Blue Angel, performs onstage at the Ritz, New York, New York, October 21, 1980. Visible in the background are Arthur 'Rockin' A' Neilson (left), on electric guitar, and Lee Brovitz (partially obscured), on bass guitar. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1981: Cyndi Lauper and Dolly Parton circa 1981 in New York City. (Photo by Bettina Cirone/Images/Getty Images) (Images Press/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1983: Rock singer Cyndi Lauper hangs out on the streets of Manhattan, New York with the 59th Street Bridge in the background on December 9, 1983. (Photo by Ozier Muhammad/Newsday RM via Getty Images) (Newsday LLC/Newsday RM via Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1984: Portrait of Cyndi Lauper in Japan, 1984. (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) (Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1984: American singer, songwriter and actress Cyndi Lauper, wearing a black headband with black-and-silver fingerless mesh gloves, attends a Capitol Records party in New York City, New York, 6th February 1984. The party was held for the British New Wave band 'Re-Flex'. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1984: Cyndi Lauper taken in a hotel room, March 1984, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) (Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1984: Cyndi Lauper at Toad's Place in New Haven, Connecticut on April 8, 1984. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns) (Ebet Roberts/Redferns) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1984: Cyndi Lauper performs live on stage in Los Angeles in 1984 (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1986: Cyndi Lauper, portrait, Hawaii, October 1986. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) (Michael Putland/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1986: Cyndi Lauper performing at a WNEW Christmas Concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 19, 1986. (Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns) (Ebet Roberts/Redferns) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1990: American singer, songwriter and actress Cyndi Lauper attends a 'The Wall' concert video screening, aboard USS Intrepid, moored in New York Harbor, New York City, New York, 3rd October 1990. The event was held to celebrate the day of German reunification. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1995: Singer Cyndi Lauper at the 47th Primetime Emmy Awards Show, September 10, 1995 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images) (Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1995: Singer Cyndi Lauper at the 47th Primetime Emmy Awards Show on September 10, 1995, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images) (Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 1995: Singer Cyndi Lauper at the 47th Primetime Emmy Awards Show on September 10, 1995, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images) (Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2008: Singers Cyndi Lauper and Cher at the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage) (Rick Diamond/WireImage) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2018: Recording artist Cyndi Lauper attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2018: Cyndi Lauper attends WE Day California at The Forum on April 19, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for WE) (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for WE) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2018: Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart perform at Madison Square Garden on August 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2019: Cyndi Lauper and Brendon Urie attend the 2019 GLSEN Respect Awards at Cipriani 42nd on May 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2019: (L-R) Paris Hilton and Cyndi Lauper attend Libertine fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on September 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2019: Kesha (L) and Cyndi Lauper perform onstage at the Cyndi Lauper And Friends: Home For The Holidays Benefit at The Novo by Microsoft on December 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2019: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Cyndi Lauper attend Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Billboard) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Billboard) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2020: (L-R) Brandi Carlile and Cyndi Lauper perform onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2020: Cyndi Lauper attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording A) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2020: (L-R) Chrissy Teigen, Cyndi Lauper, and John Legend attend the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Sony) (John Sciulli/Getty Images for Sony) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2020: Cyndi Lauper performs onstage at the Roundabout Theater's 2020 Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 02, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2020: Cyndi Lauper performs on stage during the Fourth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert for God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver ) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for God's Love We D) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2021: Cyndi Lauper speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2021: Cyndi Lauper performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images,) (John Lamparski/Getty Images,) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2021: Cyndi Lauper attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2021: Cyndi Lauper performs live from Times Square during 2021 New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2022: Cyndi Lauper attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording A) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2022: (L-R) Honoree Joni Mitchell and Cyndi Lauper attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording A) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2022: Singer Cyndi Lauper speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House December 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. Later today, President Joe Biden later signed Respect for Marriage Act, which will codify same-sex and interracial marriages. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2023: Cyndi Lauper attends the "Let the Canary Sing" premiere -during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2024: Cyndi Lauper places her hands in cement during the Cyndi Lauper Hand and Footprint in Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywoodat TCL Chinese Theatre on June 04, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Cyndi Lauper through the years 2024: Cyndi Lauper performs at Bridgestone Arena on November 01, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

