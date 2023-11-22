Cy Young, MVP winner Willie Hernandez of Tigers dies at 69

Kansas City Royals v Detroit Tigers DETROIT, MI - APRIL 04: Former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Willie Hernandez throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Opening Day game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 4, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Willie Hernandez, a three-time All-Star relief pitcher with Detroit, winner of the 1984 Cy Young award, and MVP winner for the World Series champion Detroit Tigers has died at 69, ESPN has reported.

A Tigers spokesperson said on Tuesday that Hernandez died in Florida and the team confirmed it with his family. No cause was given, ESPN reports.

Over his 13-year-career Hernandez, the left-hander is best known for his role as the closer for one of the most dominant teams in the past 40 years. The 1984 Tigers, led by Alan Trammell, Lou Whitaker and Jack Morris, opened with a 35-5 record and easily won the AL East with a 104-58 record. The Tigers swept Kansas City in the AL Championship Series and beat San Diego in a five-game World Series, ESPN said.

Hernandez had 32 saves in 33 chances to go with a 9-3 record in 1984. He posted a 1.92 ERA in 80 games and 140 1/3 innings. He is one of only 11 pitchers to win MVP and the Cy Young in the same year. He beat out Kansas City’s Dan Quisenberry for the Cy Young and Kent Hrbek for MVP.

The Hall of Fame remembers former Cubs, Phillies and Tigers reliever Guillermo "Willie" Hernández – the 1984 AL Cy Young Award and MVP winner – who has passed away at age 69.https://t.co/0EK8pKDWMF pic.twitter.com/cd0aKLkNXK — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 21, 2023

Hernández got the final out of the clinching Game 5, getting Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn hit a soft fly to left, setting off a celebration.

The Tigers haven’t won a World Series since, Yahoo Sports reported.

“Willie Hernández was a great teammate, and I’m terribly sorry to hear the news of his passing,” former Tigers star Alan Trammell said in a statement. “I will never forget our team’s celebration together on the mound after he recorded the final out of the 1984 World Series. He will always be remembered as a World Series champion. My thoughts and prayers are with this family,” Yahoo Sports reported.

Hernandez was born in Aguada, Puerto Rico on Nov, 14, 1954. His career started slowly with 6 1/2 uneventful seasons with the Cubs. He was traded to the Phillies and pitched four scoreless innings in the 1983 Word Series , which the Phillies lost to Baltimore.

Hernandez finished his career with a 70-63 record and a 3.38 ERA.





