Couple arrested at 17-month-old child dies of oxycodone overdose, officials say Adela and Kyle Allen (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

LARGO, Fla. — Two adults are facing charges after a young child was found dead after an overdose last year in a house in Largo, Florida.

Adela Allen, 43, and Kyle Allen, 44, on Friday, over a year after an initial investigation began on March 9, 2023, WFLA reported.

On March 9, 2023, a 17-month-old child was found dead after they had overdosed on oxycodone, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. The child was found unresponsive in her pack-and-play and was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation following the child’s death, deputies found oxycodone and Xanax inside the bedroom of the house, WFLA reported. Authorities also learned that the child’s cause of death was oxycodone toxicity. The sheriff’s office said that no one living in the house had a prescription for oxycodone.

Adela and Kyle Allen were interviewed again on Friday. Kyle Allen allegedly admitted to selling narcotics that Adela Allen provided him with, officials say. He also denied knowing about any narcotics found inside the house when the child died.

Adela Allen provided investigators with inconsistent statements and claimed that she had no idea how the child died from oxycodone, the sheriff’s office said.

Adela Allen was charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm, and possessions of the following; hydromorphone, morphine, acetaminophen and hydrocodone, alprazolam, diazepam, oxycodone, methadone, and clonazepam, sheriff’s office said.

Kyle Allen was charged with unlawful use of a two-way communications device and conspiracy, authorities said.





© 2024 Cox Media Group