Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested, briefly jailed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested and jailed briefly Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma.

Bryan posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that he was driving through Vinita when his security guard, who was driving in another car behind him, was pulled over by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. According to The Associated Press, Bryan stopped as well and, after he waited a few minutes, he got out of the car to smoke a cigarette. That was when an officer reportedly told him to get back in the car or he would be taken to jail.

Bryan refused to comply with the officer because he was not the one who was pulled over, according to Variety. An argument ensued. Bryan spent a few hours in jail.

Bryan, 27, was charged with “obstruction of investigation,” according to The New York Times. Court records obtained by the AP show no formal charges have been filed. Bryan was released from jail the same day.

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and… — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

There was a mugshot of Bryan that was taken by the Craig County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Times. It was circulating on social media through Friday morning but has since been taken off of the sheriff’s website.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” Bryan said in a statement he posted on X. “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers,” Bryan said.

Bryan just released his sophomore album and a duet with Kacey Musgraves called “I Remember Everything,” according to Variety. Earlier in the week, the album became his first to hit No. 1, the AP reported.

The Times reported that it reached out to Bryan’s spokesman for comment but they did not immediately respond.

