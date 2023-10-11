Costco class action: Suit claims company shared members’ personal information

Class action lawsuit FILE PHOTO: A class action lawsuit has been filed against Costco claiming that the wholesale membership club gathered personal information from its customers and shared it with third parties. (NoDerog/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Costco is the subject of a class action suit that claims that the membership store shared customers’ personal data.

KIRO reported that the suit said the company used online tracking to gather personal and health information and provided it to third parties such as Meta.

The lawsuit said it put the tracker on its website and when users visited the Costco pharmacy pages to do tasks such as filling or refilling prescriptions or asking about vaccines, the information was collected with a java script such as Meta Pixel and then given to the Facebook parent company without the customers’ knowledge.

KIRO reported that the information included sensitive information.

Pixel is typically used to “build profiles for the purpose of future targeting and marketing,” the lawsuit alleged.

According to the Meta Pixel website, users can “add a piece of code to your website that lets you measure, optimize and build audiences for your ad campaigns.” It also allows users to “Learn about your website traffic,” “Create Custom Audiences from website visitors,” “Measure cross-device conversations,” and “Optimize the delivery of your ads.”

Costco did not return a request made by KIRO for comment.

You can read the lawsuit below or on Scribd.

Costco class action by National Content Desk on Scribd

