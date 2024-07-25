Conn’s HomePlus files for bankruptcy, to close stores

Home goods store Conn’s HomePlus has filed for bankruptcy and has announced the closing of select stores across the country.
Conn’s currently operates 186 locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, listing an estimated number of creditors of between 25,000 and 50,000 while having $2.4 billion in assets but $1.9 billion in debts, according to court documents.
In a call in April, the company told investors that it was down 7.8% year to year and that it had lost $77 million for the year, USA Today reported.
The company was founded more than 130 years ago as a small plumbing and heating company out of Beaumont, Texas. The current headquarters is in Woodlands, Texas.
Conn’s had been seeing declining sales and its shares losing about 90% of their value, CNN reported. The company is looking for potential buyers to either sell part or all of the business to.
It currently has 4,000 employees, according to the company’s website.
The company is closing locations in 13 states:
Alabama
- 9530 Parkway East Roebuck, Birmingham
Arizona
- 5530 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson
- 3742 W. River Road, Tucson
- 2820 W. Chandler Boulevard, Chandler
- 5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe
- 4531 East Thomas Road, Phoenix
- 2820 West Dunlap, Phoenix
- 1190 S. Castle Dome Avenue, Yuma
Colorado
- 345 N. Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs
- 60 S. Abeline, Aurora
- 3950 River Point Parkway, Englewood
- 7360 W. 52nd Avenue, Arvada
- 550 E 102nd Avenue, Denver
- 120 Brockman Drive, Fort Collins
Florida
- 9642 US Highway 19 North, Port Richey
- 7300 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas
- 3908 W. Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa
- 4495 14th Street W, Bradenton
- 2800 SW 24th Avenue, Ocala
- 7407 West Colonial Drive, Orlando
- 130 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte SPG
- 1631 Florida Mall Avenue, Orlando
- 810 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City
- 105 W. Vine Street, Kissimmee
- 2628 East Colonial Drive, Orlando
- 2500 W. International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach
- 1433 S. Babcock Street, Melbourne
- 4340 Okeechobee, West Palm Beach
- 9903 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach
- 3809 West 18th Avenue, Hialeah
- 500 N. University Drive, Hollywood
- 9278 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville
Georgia
- 1098 Bullsboror Drive, Newnan
- 1825 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
Louisiana
- 3437 Masonic Drive, Alexandria
- 7081 Youree Drive, Shreveport
- 10780 N. Mall Drive, Baton Rouge
- 3650 Millhaven Road, Monroe
- 1779 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Houma
- 150 Northshore Boulevard, Slidell
Mississippi
- 1051 E. County Line Road, Jackson
- 570 Main Street, Southaven
North Carolina
- 9567 South Boulevard, Charlotte
- 5704 E. Independence Boulevard, Charlotte
- 3508 Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro
- 2900 E. Millbrook Road, Raleigh
Oklahoma
- 3315NW Expressway, Oklahoma City
- 10143 E. 71 Street, Tulsa
- 6921 E. Admiral Place, Tulsa
South Carolina
- 2530 David McLeod Boulevard, Florence
- 548 John Ross Parkway, Rock Hill
- 4960 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston
Tennessee
- 3525 Riverdale Road, Memphis
- 3260 Austin Peay Highway, Memphis
- 1655 Gallatin Pike North, Madison
- 151 N. Peters Road, Knoxville
Texas
- 4351 DFW Turnpike, Dallas
- 11051 Northwest Freeway, Houston
- 1020 West NASA Road, Webster
- 5431 N. Interstate 35, Austin
- 4200 S. Freeway, Fort Worth
- 11250 North Central Expressway, Dallas
- 2422 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville
- 2315 Richmond Road, Texarkana
- 3915-A Kell Boulevard, Wichita Falls
Virginia
- 120 Southgate Square, Colonial Heights
- 4969 Nine Mile Road, Richmond
- 2550 Airline Boulevard, Portsmouth
- 1082 W. Mercury Boulevard, Hampton
- 3421 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach
Sales have already begun at the stores that are closing, WSB reported.
Conn’s is also offering a Going Out of Business Sale online with 30% to 50% off.
