‘Complete miracle’: 3 suffer minor injuries after plane crashes into Texas duplex

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Three people were injured Sunday when a small plane hit a vacant two-story duplex in Texas, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post by the Georgetown Fire Department, the single-engine plane crashed shortly before noon CDT into dwelling near the Georgetown Executive Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, KVUE-TV reported.

Monica Steanson told the television station that her daughter, Lauren Peralez, 30, of Leander, was on the plane.

“This is a complete miracle,” Steanson told KVUE. “Words cannot explain. I just thank God that she is here and that they are all OK.”

Steanson said her daughter was on the plane with friends from Austin, and that the pilot had more than 25 years of experience.

“There were three in the plane. They were returning from Fredericksburg, from having breakfast there,” she told the television station. “They were heading to the Georgetown Airport, when about 2 miles shy of the airport they were experiencing engine failure.”

The FAA confirmed that the aircraft was a single-engine Beech BE35 plane, KTBC-TV reported. The NTSB will lead the investigation, according to the television station.

“They were in really good condition considering what happened,” Dylan King, who lives nearby and went to the scene to help, KXAN-TV reported. “They were scared, they didn’t know what was going on. They looked really confused. We had helped them down off the balcony and they were trying to jump through a hole in the roof. We opened the attic stairs and they got down that way.”

Fire officials said the three people in the plane were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the television station. They were released later in the day.

Georgetown is located 25 miles north of Austin.