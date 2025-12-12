College Football bowl schedule: When are the games, what teams are playing?

Dr. Pepper National Championship trophy
Bowl game season FILE PHOTO: View of the Dr. Pepper National Championship trophy during a game between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on August 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. Who will take home the trophy this year? (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
It is bowl season. College football teams will be facing off against with many having hopes of making it all the way to the College Football National Playoff National Championship Game.

The College Football National Playoff National Championship Game will be played on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the games leading up to the national championship, according to the NCAA:

Dec. 13

  • Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Dec. 16

Dec. 17

Dec. 18

Dec. 19

Dec. 20

Dec. 22

Dec. 23

Dec. 24

  • Hawai’i Bowl: Cal vs. Hawai’i, 8 p.m., Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu

Dec. 26

Dec. 27

Dec. 29

Dec. 30

Dec. 31

Jan. 1

Jan. 2

Jan. 8

  • College Football Playoff Semifinal: 7:30 p.m., State Farm Stadium (Fiesta Bowl), Glendale, Arizona

Jan. 9

  • College Football Playoff Semifinal: 7:30 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Peach Bowl), Atlanta

Jan. 19

  • College Football Playoff National Championship Game: 7:30 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Check back for updates on the scores and winners.

