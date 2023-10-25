City-size comet racing toward sun regrows ‘horns’ after massive volcanic eruption

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A volcanic comet the size of a small city exploded as it headed toward the sun, emitting a cloud of ice and gas that looks like a gigantic pair of horns, astronomers said.

The comet, called 12P/Pons-Brooks, is a cryovolcanic — or cold volcano — comet, according to Live Science.

The comet has a solid nucleus about 18.6 miles wide and is filled with a mix of ice, dust and gas known as cryomagma. Scientists say the comet is roughly three times the size of Mount Everest.

The violent explosion seen by astronomers on Oct. 5 is the second in four months.

According to Live Science, radiation from the sun “heats the comet’s insides, the pressure builds up and the comet violently explodes, shooting its frosty guts out into space through large cracks in the nucleus’s shell.”

The explosion produced a cloud that resembles a pair of horns.

Pons-Brooks was first spotted in 1812 when comet hunter Jean-Louis Pons discovered it. It will reach its closest point to Earth on April 21, 2024. According to Astronomy.com, the comet poses no danger to Earth.

It is likely to be visible to the naked eye before it heads catapulted back toward the outer solar system.

The next time it will be that close to Earth will be in 2095.

