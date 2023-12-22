Christmas 2023: Which grocery stores are open on Christmas Day?

While most grocery stores are closed on Christmas, some are open in case you’ve forgotten an ingredient or two for the Christmas dinner.
Below is a list of grocery and convenience stores that are open on Christmas.
(Note: Some grocery stores may have different hours or be closed. Check with your local grocery store to make sure of the hours.)
Open on Christmas
- 7-Eleven: Most 7-Elevens are open 24 hours.
- Albertsons: Most Albertsons will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Buc-ee’s: Locations are open 24/7.
- Circle K: Most locations are open 24 hours.
- Cumberland Farms: Most locations open at 7 a.m.
- CVS: Typically open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.
- QuickChek: Hours vary by location.
- Rite-Aid: Hours vary by location.
- Safeway: Hours vary by location.
- Sheetz: Open 24 hours.
- Speedway: Open 24 hours.
- Starbucks: Select locations open
- Walgreens: Most open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wawa: Regular hours.