Chick-fil-A changes fry recipe

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A has once again changed its fry recipe, and while changes are not always embraced by customers, this one may be different.

A company representative confirmed that Waffle Fries will no longer contain pea starch, People magazine reported.

The ingredient was added in 2024 to make them “stay crispier, longer.”

An influencer posted on Instagram in 2024 that she wanted the fries to be changed back to their old formula, Southern Living said, and several people commented on her post with similar feelings.

A customer support page on the Chick-fil-A website poses the question, “Does your Waffle Fry recipe contain Pea Starch?” with the answer saying “No.”

Southern Living said the company informed them that all of the inventory of fries with pea starch is now depleted.

