The "Chicago Fire" actress, shown making a toast in the finale of Season 14 of the television series, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Chicago Fire” actress Robyn Coffin, who plays Cindy Herrmann on the long-running television series, has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is looking for help to pay for medical bills, including an impending mastectomy.

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According to a verified GoFundMe page organized by Coffin and Gianine DeFrancesco, the actress will learn on Nov. 24 whether she needs a partial or full mastectomy.

If the verdict is a full mastectomy, Coffin, who has appeared in 64 episodes of the television series, “will be off work for many weeks.”

A GoFundMe has been launched to help ‘Chicago Fire’ star Robyn Coffin afford medical expenses after breast cancer diagnosis. https://t.co/2d9LcVRkJd — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 15, 2026

Medical expenses are expected to be costly, so Coffin’s family -- including her husband, sound mixer Grant Edmonds -- has started a fundraiser to raise $50,000, Entertainment Weekly reported.

But with medical expenses projected in the tens of thousands, the family, which also includes her husband, sound mixer Grant Edmonds, has started a $50,000 fundraiser to help cover the costs.

“Robyn has a really big village, and she and Grant are calling on that village to help out,” the GoFundMe page reads. “This is NOT an easy ask for Robyn or Grant, but they have been convinced this is the best way to ensure Robyn’s full recovery.”

In addition to her recurring role on “Chicago Fire,” “Coffin currently works in a restaurant and will not have paid leave,” the fundraiser page states. “While she and her husband have insurance, it is not through the actors’ union, and it only covers 50% of her procedures. As of now, she will owe a minimum of $40k. And the longer she is off work, the more behind she will get financially, with more expenses piling on.”

Coffin last appeared in the series during the finale of Season 14 last year, Entertainment Weekly reported. She and her onscreen husband David Eigenberg, who plays Christopher Herrmann, renewed their vows.

She made four other appearances that year but has yet to appear in the current season.

The Cindy Herrman character faced lung cancer during the show’s 11th season, according to the entertainment news website.

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