‘Cheers,’ ‘Friends’ director James Burrows dies

FILE PHOTO: Director James Burrows speaks onstage during the 24th and final "A Night at Sardi's" to benefit the Alzheimer's Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 9, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Burrows died June 19 at the age of 85. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

The man behind the camera of hundreds of iconic television episodes has died.

Television director James Burrows was 85 years old.

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His family told People magazine that Burrows died surrounded by loved ones on June 19.

“We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family,” the family said in a statement. “For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

Over five decades, Burrows directed more than 1,000 episodes of shows including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Taxi,” “Cheers,” “Frasier,” “Friends,” and “The Big Bang Theory.”

People noted he directed every episode of “Will & Grace” during its original run. He also directed 243 of the 273 episodes of “Cheers,” a show that he co-created, The Associated Press reported.

“When I direct a television show, I try to reach that sweet spot where the best script meets the best performance and the best chemistry between performers,” he said in his memoir. “Hitting that exact moment, where these factors land in combination, results in the sweetest and most enduring laugh.”

His family said, “Burrows understood that great comedy was never simply about laughter. It was about humanity, connection, and truth. That understanding became the foundation of a career that forever changed television.

“But beyond his remarkable achievements, Burrows will be remembered for something even greater: his kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief in the people around him. He possessed a rare ability to make everyone better and was known for remembering every person he met by name, making colleagues at every level feel seen, valued, and appreciated,” the AP reported.

He was born in 1940 in Los Angeles, but at the age of 5 moved to New York.

The future director performed with the Metropolitan Opera Children’s Chorus for five years until his voice changed, then attended the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art.

Burrows’s career was shaped by his father’s, whom he followed into the world of entertainment.

His father, Abe, was a writer and director of Broadway hits including “Guys and Dolls” and “Can-Can.” He also was a mentor to Larry Gelbart, who created and directed “MASH.”

Burrows earned a bachelor’s degree from Oberlin College and went on to the graduate program at Yale School of Drama and was a classmate of Robert Klein. Required directing classes got him on his path behind the camera. He was an assistant on “The Patty Duke Show,” before returning to New York, working on Broadway and becoming a stage manager for traveling productions, the AP reported.

In 1974, he wrote a letter to Mary Tyler Moore asking for a spot, even a small one, on her show. Her husband and business partner, Grant Tinker, invited Burrows to direct an episode, and he apprenticed for MTM Enterprises.

He credited his stage experience for being able to direct actors and to block scenes.

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, who worked with Burrows for more than 16 seasons between “Taxi” and “Cheers,” released a joint statement which read, “He was the very best at his craft. His positive spirit, boundless energy, and tireless work defined what it takes to run a show and keep people laughing. He will always be in our hearts.”

Burrows leaves behind his wife Debbie Easton, his daughters, stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and his sister, the AP reported.

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