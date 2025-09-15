Charlie Kirk killing: Latest details in investigation, future of Kirk’s movement

FILE PHOTO: Items are left at a memorial for Charlie Kirk at the headquarters of Turning Point USA on September 14, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at an event for his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Officials are still trying to determine the motive for why Tyler Robinson allegedly shot and killed conservative political activist Charlie Kirk during an appearance at Utah Valley University last week.

As the investigation continues, a vigil was held on Sunday in Kirk’s memory at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., an event attended by President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported. House Speaker Mike Johnson, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also spoke at the memorial service, reported.

Family and friends of Robinson said the alleged gunman’s politics veered left over the past few years and that he spent time visiting the “dark corners of the internet,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said, according to the AP.

Still, investigators have not released a potential motive, and Cox said that Robinson is not cooperating with law enforcement.

Cox said that Robinson’s politics differed from those of his family.

“We can confirm that again, according to family and people that we’re interviewing, he does come from a conservative family. But his ideology was very different than his family. And so that’s part of it,” the governor said on “Meet the Press,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

“There clearly was a leftist ideology,” Cox said on Sunday. “Friends have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, the Reddit culture, and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep.”

Cox also said that Robinson’s “roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female,” adding, “he has been incredibly cooperative, this partner has been very cooperative, had no idea that this was happening.”

The governor said Robinson’s personal life may be the reason he allegedly targeted Kirk for the activist’s anti-transgender views, the AP reported. Law enforcement has not officially made the connection that Cox had speculated about.

Cox has said that political rhetoric on both sides needs to calm down, adding, “I really don’t have a dog in this fight. If this was a radicalized MAGA person, I’d be saying that as well.”

Robinson will be in court on Tuesday, CNN reported. He is currently being held without bail on charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice. He is in a special housing unit at the Utah County Jail, so guards can “keep a close eye on him,” the county sheriff said.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will be the site of a memorial later this week, CNN reported.

As for the future of the “Charlie Kirk Show,” Vice President JD Vance said he would host the show on Monday.

He posted to X on Sunday, “Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show. Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend.”

After that, Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, said she will continue not only his podcast but also her husband’s campus tours, CNN reported.

