Cessna business jet crashes at North Carolina airport; plane owned by NASCAR driver reports say

A private jet crashed Thursday morning at a North Carolina regional airport and the wreckage burst into flames.

WSOC reported that a Cessna C550 business jet crashed as it was trying to land at Statesville Regional Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

Update 12:24 p.m. ET, Dec. 18: The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said that people were killed, but did not say how many, WSOC reported.

Original report: A witness told WSOC that the plane was “way too low” before crashing.

There was no word on who was on board the flight and if anyone was killed. But WSOC said public records said it was owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle.

The airport provides corporate aviation facilities for several NASCAR teams and several Fortune 500 companies.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating.

