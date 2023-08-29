Cause found in deadly house explosion that killed father of NFL CB Caleb Farley

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Officials have determined what caused the deadly house explosion that killed the father of NFL cornerback Caleb Farley.

WSOC reported that it was a natural gas explosion that destroyed the Mooresville, North Carolina, home that was owned by Farley.

His father, Robert Farley was killed in the explosion that leveled the home that the Tennessee Titans player had bought his father.

Robert Farley’s body was found among the debris.

The fire marshall has not determined the exact origin of the explosion, but the investigation is unable to continue because of “the instability of the remaining structure,” WSOC reported.

The investigation will be picked up by Caleb Farley’s insurance provider.