Car slams into Neiman Marcus store in crash-and-grab burglary attempt

CHICAGO — A sedan crashed into the front doors of an upscale Chicago store early Monday in an attempt burglary, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the would-be thieves attempted to smash into a Neiman Marcus store along the city’s Magnificent Mile on Michigan Avenue at about 4:30 a.m. CST, WLS-TV reported.

Police said the group was unable to get inside the store with the Nissan sedan, according to the television station.

The suspects then entered three different vehicles and fled the scene, according to WMAQ-TV.

No injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody, police told WFLD-TV.

Video and photographs from the scene show glass shattered on the ground, with a dark-colored sedan wedged partly through two of the store’s doors, WMAQ reported.

In a business alert sent Monday night, police said that the robbery attempt at the Neiman Marcus store resembled eight other thefts across seven neighborhoods, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The robberies occurred between Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. In each case, thieves rammed storefronts with a vehicle and then jumped inside the store to grab merchandise before fleeing to vehicles waiting nearby, according to the newspaper.

An investigation is ongoing.