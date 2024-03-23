Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome baby boy

Cameron Diaz: Cameron Diaz attends the UK Gala premiere of "The Other Woman" at The Curzon Mayfair on April 2, 2014, in London. (Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden announced Friday that they have welcomed their second child.

>> Read more trending news

Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, welcomed a son named Cardinal, People magazine reported.

“We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden,” Madden and Diaz said in a shared statement on Instagram. “He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures - but he’s a really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful.”

Madden and Diaz have a daughter named Raddix. They announced her birth in Jan. 2020, according to CNN. She was born on Dec. 20, 2019, People reported.

Raddix’s birth was announced similarly to Cardinal’s on Instagram, the “Today” show reported.

Madden and Diaz have been married since 2015, according to CNN. Madden is a member of the band Good Charlotte along with his brother, Joel Madden, who is married to Nicole Ritchie.

Diaz, a four-time Golden Globes nominee, took a break from acting in 2014, according to US Weekly. She has been in movies including “There’s Something About Mary,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “Gangs of New York,” E! Online reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Cameron Diaz through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Cameron Diaz attends a photocall for "Sex Tape" at Corinthia Hotel London on September 3, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group