Bureau of Land Management in Oregon, Washington to host bat beauty contest William ShakespEAR (Bureau of Land Management Oregon/Washington/Bureau of Land Management Oregon/Washington)

With Fat Bear Week over, the Bureau of Land Management is hosting a Bat Beauty Contest.

It is something that they do every October to find “the most stunning bat photographed” in the Bureau of Land Management public lands in Oregon and Washington.

The hope for the contest is to help raise awareness about bat conservation and their role in the natural world, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

One of the most popular bat’s names this year is “William ShakespEAR,” according to KIRO.

“Bats are amazing creatures that are vital to the health of our natural world and economy. Although we may not always see them, bats are hard at work all around the world each night - eating tons of insects, pollinating flowers, and spreading seeds that grow new plants and trees. Over 300 species of fruit depend on bats for pollination,” the Bureau of Land Management said on Facebook.

“We hope the contest is fun, and we also hope it increases people’s appreciation of these creatures,” said Donald Manuszewski, BLM-OR/WA Deputy State Director for Communications. “Bats aren’t just beautiful; they’re also in need of our protection,” Manuszewski said.

The contest happens to be taking place during International Bat Week, according to KIRO.

Now through Halloween, you can cast your vote for your favorite bat contestants by commenting on the Bureau of Land Management’s Facebook posts or on Instagram at @mypubliclands. The winner will be announced on Halloween.