Building where Parkland school shooting happened scheduled to be demolished next summer

PARKLAND, Fla. — The 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida is set to be demolished next summer. This action comes years after 14 students and three staff members were killed inside the building in 2018.

Broward County Public Schools confirmed the demolition Thursday saying that it will take place immediately at the end of 2023/2024 school year.

“We understand the urgency of this matter, but it is essential to prioritize safety above all else. In preparation for the demolition, crews will clean and clear the building, adhering to state and the Environmental Protection Agency’s landfill disposal regulations. As we continue to heal, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community and will provide updates as information becomes available,” the school district said.

Classes have continued to take place at the Stoneman Douglas campus, according to The Associated Press. The building where the deadly shooting happened has remained intact.

Community members have been asking for the building to be demolished for years, the AP reported. Prosecutors claimed that they needed to preserve the building as evidence for the trial of Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz was a former student at the school and on Feb. 14, 2018, he went with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to the school. According to the AP, 17 were killed and 17 were injured.

Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021. The AP reported that he was sentenced to life in prison last year.

“We are thankful to the students, parents and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as well as the Parkland community for their patience and understanding,” the school district said.

The reason for the demolishment, the school district says, is “out of concern for the well-being of students and staff on campus.”