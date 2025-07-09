Buc-ee’s releases first children’s book

Cover of "Buc-ee Goes to School."
New book Buc-ee's has published its first children's book, "Buc-ee Goes to School." (Buc-ee's)
From Beaver Nuggets to T-shirts to stuffed animals, and everything in between, Buc-ee’s has almost anything a Buc-ee’s aficionado would want or need.

Now they’ve dove into the realm of children’s books.

In conjunction with the opening of new stores, the mega convenience store chain has published its first children’s book, “Buc-ee Goes to School.”

The book was written by Katherine Aplin, who recently appeared at a book signing at a Brunswick, Georgia, Buc-ee’s, one of the chain’s newest locations, the company said.

Aplin is the daughter of Buc-ee’s founder, Arch, “Beaver” Aplin III, according to My San Antonio.

Buc-ee is “embarking on a fun and heartwarming first day of school,” according to the store.

Sadly, the only way you can get your hands on the book, or any Buc-ee’s branded merchandise, is to visit a Buc-ee’s location or rely on a third-party seller.

