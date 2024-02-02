Bruce Springsteen’s mother, Adele Springsteen, dies at 98

Singer Bruce Springsteen shared that his mother, Adele Springsteen died Wednesday at the age of 98.

The Boss shared on Instagram Thursday that his mother died Wednesday. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease 10 years ago, according to People Magazine. The cause and other information about her death was not immediately released, according to The Associated Press.

Bruce Springsteen posted lyrics from his song, “The Wish” along with a video that paid tribute to his mother, according to Variety. “The Wish” is one of his songs that is about his mother, according to the AP.

“I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.”

“It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard. I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance,” the lyrics read.

“Matriarch of our family and an unrelenting source of inspiring positive energy. One of a kind. She will always be there for us. Dancing in the audience,” E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to the AP.

Adele Springsteen was born as Adele Zerilli in Brooklyn, New York, on May 4, 1925, according to Variety. She later moved to Freehold, New Jersey in 1940. There, her and her husband, Doug Springsteen, had three children named Virginia, Bruce and Pamela.

Adele Springsteen lost her husband, Doug Springsteen, in 1998, according to the AP.

Adele Springsteen was a regular at her son, Bruce Springsteen’s concerts. According to Rolling Stone, she occasionally got on stage to dance.

In 2021, Bruce Springsteen told the Today Show that even with her Alzheimer’s disease battle, his mother continued to recognize him, Variety reported.

“She can’t speak. She can’t stand. She can’t feed herself. But when she sees me, there is always a smile. Still a smile. And there’s still a kiss,” Bruce Springsteen said. “And there’s a sound which she makes when she sees me. It’s just the sound but I know it means ‘I love you.’

“And when I put on Glenn Miller and she starts moving in her chair — she does, she does — she starts reaching out for me, to take her in my arms once more and to dance with her across the floor.”

She is survived by her there children and her extended family, according to Variety.

