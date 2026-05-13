Brandon Clarke death: Latest on investigation

FILE PHOTO: Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on December 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

More details are coming out surrounding the death of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke.

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Clarke was found dead in a Los Angeles home on May 11, The Athletic reported. He was 29 years old.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to a home on the 20300 block of Del Camp Place in Woodland Hills just after 5 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMZ reported that his death is being investigated as a possible overdose, as officials said they found drug paraphernalia inside the home. The Associated Press also reported on the alleged drug paraphernalia being found, quoting a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information was not released to the public.

[ Previous coverage: Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke dies at age 29 ]

He had been facing an arraignment hearing Friday in Arkansas following his April 1 arrest on felony drug and traffic charges.

Clarke was charged with trafficking a controlled substance after law enforcement officials said they found drugs, including kratom, during a traffic stop last month, TMZ reported. He was also charged with fleeing in a vehicle or conveyance exceeding the posted speed limit, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance under 4 ounces, improper passing on the left and speeding more than 15 miles above the speed limit.

What is kratom?

Kratom is an herbal supplement that is used as an alternative pain remedy, the AP reported. A component of kratom, 7-hydroxymitragynine, has a risk that comes with it as it is an opioid-related chemical.

The Mayo Clinic calls kratom “unsafe and ineffective.” The Drug Enforcement Administration labels kratom “a drug of concern,” while the Food and Drug Administration warns people against using it.

“Consumption of its leaves produces both stimulant effects (in low doses) and sedative effects (in high doses), and can lead to psychotic symptoms, and psychological and physiological dependence,” the DEA said.

Kratom is not regulated, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is also not lawfully sold in the U.S. as a drug, dietary supplement or food additive, the FDA said.

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