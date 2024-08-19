‘Boy Meets World’ actress Danielle Fishel diagnosed with breast cancer

Danielle Fishel FILE PHOTO: Danielle Fishel attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon's "Emergency" at Directors Guild Of America on May 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga on “Boy Meets World” announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Fishel said it was caught early, sharing her health news on Monday’s episode of “Pod Meets World,” a podcast featuring her and former costars Rider Strong and Will Friedle,” NBC News reported.

“Something that Rider and Will were actually two of the first people I told the news to,” Fishel said on the show. “I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ. Which is a form of breast cancer.”

She said it was caught so early that it is technically categorized as stage zero.

“I was diagnosed with high grade DCIS with micro invasion. And I’m going to be fine, I’m having surgery to remove it,” the 43-year-old actress said according to People magazine.

Fishel said she got tested because she had a text message reminder to get her annual mammogram, adding she is sharing her diagnosis because of the “world of resources that can be shared,” the magazine said.

“For some reason I had always thought [if I were diagnosed with cancer] I would suffer in silence. I would get the diagnosis, I would not tell anyone,” she said. “I would tell only my small group and then I would just suck it up. And then when I’m on the other side of it then I would tell people.”

“But the place you have the most to learn from is that at the very beginning of a story or in the very messy middle of a story. My first instinct when I was diagnosed was to do that clam up thing … and then what I realized is the more people I talk to, the more people have their own experiences.”

Fishel said the podcast may be put on hold while she undergoes treatment.

The American Cancer Society says about 1 in 5 new breast cancer will be DCIS, which is a group of cancer cells that have not spread to breast tissue but can metastasize to other parts of the body if not removed.

©2024 Cox Media Group