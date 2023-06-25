Border patrol agents seized over 140 pounds of cocaine hidden in an ice cream maker Border patrol agents at an entry point in El Paso, Texas recovered about 146 pounds of cocaine inside a transport truck last week. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection /U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

EL PASO, Texas — Border patrol agents at an entry point in El Paso, Texas recovered about 146 pounds of cocaine inside a transport truck last week.

In a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers at the Bridge of the Americas cargo facility found 146 pounds of cocaine in a large ice cream maker that was being brought over to the U.S. from Mexico on July 19.

“The vast majority of commercial shipments CBP officers process pose little risk however seizures like this remind us all that drugs can be concealed almost anywhere and that we must remain constantly vigilant,” said acting CBP El Paso Port Director Luis Mejia in the news release.

A 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was carrying an ice cream machine was intercepted entering the port, the news release said, according to the El Paso Times.

Border agents selected the truck for an additional inspection. The truck was scared by an X-ray which revealed some anomalies so a border patrol canine searched the truck. The canine alerted officers to the bed of the truck, the news release said, according to the newspaper.

During an additional examination, officers found 56 bundles of cocaine that were hidden in the walls of the ice cream maker, CBP said.

The drugs and truck were seized by CBP. Texas Department of Public Safety took custody of the 43-year-old man who is facing state charges for the failed smuggling attempt.