Body of missing Vermont woman found shot to death in container, police say

Kayla Wright: The body of the Vermont woman was discovered Tuesday in a container at a state park. (Vermont State Police)

TROY, Vt. — The body of a missing Vermont woman was found dead in a container on a riverbank, and police said she was shot to death.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Vermont State Police, Kayla Wright, 29, of Derby, was found inside a large container on a sandbar in the Missisquoi River in Troy, WCAX-TV reported.

Her body was found in the vicinity of the Big Falls of Missisquoi State Park, according to the television station.

JUST IN: Missing #Vt woman found shot to death in container, police say https://t.co/WZTWHUlMHx pic.twitter.com/5gB7XNC1cL — Channel 3 News (@wcax) February 8, 2024

Wright was last seen in Troy on Feb. 2, the Caledonian Record newspaper of St. Johnsbury reported. According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, Wright died of a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Police carried a search warrant to a home in North Troy in connection to the investigation, but no arrests have been made, WPTZ-TV reported.

There is no word about any suspects, and it was unclear whether Wright was killed at the park or if her body was taken there from another location.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident, WCAX reported.

An investigation is ongoing. Departments working on the case include the Newport Police Department, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and Homeland Security Investigations, according to the Newport Dispatch.

© 2024 Cox Media Group