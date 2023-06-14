Body found in bonfire pile in remote desert area A body was found Monday morning in a remote area of Maricopa County, Arizona in a bonfire pile. (AzmanL/Getty Images)

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A body was found Monday morning in a bonfire pile in a remote area of Maricopa County.

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office were called around 7 a.m. after someone reported finding a body in a bonfire pile near Bulldog Canyon, just east of State Route 99 and Lost Dutchman State Park, according to KTVK.

The area where the body was found is in a remote area of the Tonto National Forest, KSAZ reported.

The sheriff’s office could not confirm if the body was burned inside the bonfire pit or shares details on the condition of the remains, according to KTVK.

Former Phoenix homicide Sgt. Troy Hillman told the news outlet that there could be reasons that the sheriff’s office isn’t revealing more information

“I think investigators always start out being a little more conservative and leaning toward homicide and taking that precaution,” said Hillman to KTVK. “Typically if it was more of an accident or something along those lines, it was very clear, yeah, typically investigators would say that. So there may be signs of foul play,” said Hillman.

Neighbors in the area where the body was found told KSAZ that the area is “overrun with homeless people, drug users, and criminals.” They say that they have seen concerning activity in the area and it is not patrolled well.

The body has not yet been identified and the cause of death is unknown, KSAZ reported. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death.