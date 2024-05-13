Blame the calendar: Some Social Security recipients to get two checks in May, none in June

Two SSI payments FILE PHOTO: May will have two Supplemental Security Income payments, but none in June due to the calendar. (trekandphoto - stock.adobe.com)

Social Security recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income will be getting two payments in the month of May but none in June.

>> Read more trending news

It’s all because of the calendar.

SSI payments are sent on the first of the month, but June 1 is a Saturday, so the payment will be deposited on May 31, Nexstar reported.

It will happen two more times in 2024: August/September and November/December.

It also happened in December 2023, since Jan. 1 was a holiday, with deposits heading for accounts on Dec. 29, CBS News reported at the time. That payment also brought with it a COLA, or cost-of-living adjustment.

You can see the complete schedule for 2024 below or visit SSA.gov.

Social Security Payments for 2024 (ssa.gov)

In 2025, January’s payments will be deposited on Dec. 31, 2024, February’s payment will be on Jan. 3, 2025, and March will be paid on Feb. 28, with no payment in March.

Social Security Payments for 2025 (ssa.gov)

Nexstar pointed out that no matter when the payments are deposited, beneficiaries will get their full allotment in 2024.

CBS News reported that in 2023, there were 7.5 million people receiving SSI benefits.

© 2024 Cox Media Group