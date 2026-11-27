NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

Despite a soggy and blustery Thanksgiving, shoppers still braved the weather to head out looking for holiday deals this Black Friday.

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As The Associated Press reported, Black Friday is retailers’ Super Bowl.

“This year, the day once considered the holiday shopping season’s unofficial kickoff might look to spectators more like the fourth quarter of a football game,” the AP said.

Reuters said more than $1 trillion is expected to be spent in the U.S. this year.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The name comes from the early 1960s and didn’t, at the time, mean the move from red ink in ledgers to black. Instead, police in Philadelphia originally used it to describe the chaos of suburban tourists flocking to stores in the city the day after Thanksgiving.

The financial definition came in the 1980s, Reuters said.

Is it really just the Friday after Thanksgiving?

In years past, yes. But this year, Black Friday started early with retailers rolling out “Black Friday” sales all month, some even before Halloween.

Still, people will be on the hunt for bargains and the tradition of shopping the day after Thanksgiving, with retail technology company Sensormatic Solutions saying that Black Friday is the biggest day for foot traffic in stores.

Walmart and Target opened around 6 a.m. local time; Kohl’s was set to open at 5 a.m.

Shoppers are not only looking for the perfect gift at the best price. They’re also buying household basics.

“It’s not just a moment where shoppers are buying gifts,” said Caila Schwartz, a retail and consumer insights leader at Salesforce told the AP. “They’re also buying things that they need, and so that’s going to help drive up a lot of the spend.”

“Usually, when you think of holiday shopping, it’s premium handbags and jewelry and those types of items, but we’re fast seeing shoppers also use this season to stock up on the essentials,” Adobe’s director of digital insights, Vivek Pandya, said.

0 of 32 Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers are greeted on Black Friday by employees at Macy's, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Merchandise is seen at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers enter Macy's as the store opens on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers enter Macy's as the store opens on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers enter Macy's as the store opens on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: A worker opens the door for shoppers at Macy's, on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Merchandise is seen at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: An employee assists customers at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers enter Macy's as the store opens on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Merchandise is seen at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers stand in line at Macy's ahead of the store opening on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: A woman shops at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Shoppers enter Macy's as the store opens on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: A woman shops at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: A woman shops at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: An employee assists customers at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Shoppers hunt for holiday deals on Black Friday NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: A person shops at Macy's on Black Friday, on November 27, 2026 in New York, New York. US consumers are heading into the official start of the holiday shopping season Friday with a host of economic concerns, including high inflation, rising living costs, and soft consumer confidence. (Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images) Black Friday still draws crowds in the age of online shopping Black Friday Shopping Target 2026 (WHIO Staff)

What’s on sale?

News outlets across the country have been combing through ads for the best sales.

Here’s a sampling:

Streaming sales

Tangible items are not the only items on sale. Several streaming services have discounts right now.

USA Today compiled a list, which includes:

Disney+ and Hulu bundle starts at $4.99 a month for a year

Fubo: Up to $30 off the first month of select plans

Starz: $2.99 a month for three months

YouTube TV: $59.99 a month for two months

Prime Video: 30-day Amazon Prime trial for eligible new members

Philo: Seven-day free trial then plans starting at $25 a month

DirecTV: Streaming plans starting at $59.99 a month

Apple TV: More than 50% off for six months.

What’s next: Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday

The sales won’t end with Black Friday.

Nov. 28 is Small Business Saturday. While the Census says that there are about 8.4 million businesses across the U.S. in 2023, the most recent data available from the agency. Of those, about 85.5%, or 7.2 million, have 19 or fewer employees.

American Express founded Small Business Saturday in 2010 to help communities and to shine a light on small businesses.

Since its inception, Small Business Saturday has generated more than $241 billion in sales.

This year, it was kicked off with a game-day event during fan-filled celebrations at Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets tailgates, the credit card company said.

Workers will be returning to their jobs on Monday but that won’t stop the spending as the long weekend rolls into Cyber Monday on Nov. 30.

Cyber Monday, according to Amazon, is one of the best times to find deals on electronics, but anything can be on sale. It initially was online-exclusive deals, the company said.

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