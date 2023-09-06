Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after first lady’s diagnosis

President Biden Returns To White House After Delaware Vacation FILE PHOTO WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 07: U.S. President Joe Biden helps First Lady Jill Biden as she steps off the Marine One on the South Lawn after they returned back to the White House on August 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden and the first lady returned to the White House after vacationing in Delaware last week. ((Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)/Getty Images)

President Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second test he’s taken since his wife, first lady Jill Biden, tested positive for the virus on Monday, the White House said, according to NPR.

A spokesperson said Jill Biden was experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The president is not experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday at a White House briefing.

Before she tested positive, Jill Biden traveled with her husband to Live Oak, Florida, to view damage from Hurricane Idalia.

According to Jean-Pierre, the president will wear a mask while indoors and around people “in alignment with CDC guidance.”

Jean-Pierre said Biden will be tested throughout the week as he prepares to travel to India on Thursday for the G20 meeting.

Biden wore a mask at a Medal of Honor ceremony held in the East Room of the White House on Monday afternoon. He took off the mask to speak and kept it off as he interacted with the 81-year-old recipient, Capt. Larry Taylor.

Biden walked through the crowd without the mask as he left the ceremony.

Biden will remain at the White House until he leaves for India, Jean-Pierre said. Jill Biden is staying at the family’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home this week.

Both Bidens contracted COVID, last summer.